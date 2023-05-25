After batting .297 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI in his past 10 games, Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Alex Faedo) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is hitting .250 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and seven walks.

Burger has had a hit in 17 of 33 games this season (51.5%), including multiple hits eight times (24.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (30.3%), leaving the park in 8.7% of his plate appearances.

Burger has picked up an RBI in 39.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 24.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (39.4%), including one multi-run game.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .275 AVG .148 .348 OBP .258 .800 SLG .333 9 XBH 3 6 HR 1 12 RBI 2 10/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 13 14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (23.1%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings