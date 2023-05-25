Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .297 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI in his past 10 games, Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Alex Faedo) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is hitting .250 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and seven walks.
- Burger has had a hit in 17 of 33 games this season (51.5%), including multiple hits eight times (24.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (30.3%), leaving the park in 8.7% of his plate appearances.
- Burger has picked up an RBI in 39.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 24.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (39.4%), including one multi-run game.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.275
|AVG
|.148
|.348
|OBP
|.258
|.800
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|3
|6
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|2
|10/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|13
|14 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (23.1%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Tigers will send Faedo (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .203 batting average against him.
