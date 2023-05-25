Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .409 this season while batting .288 with 35 walks and 17 runs scored.
- He ranks 34th in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and 79th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.
- Happ has recorded a hit in 31 of 47 games this year (66.0%), including 14 multi-hit games (29.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in four games this season (8.5%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.5% of his games this season, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 29.8% of his games this season (14 of 47), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.253
|AVG
|.364
|.391
|OBP
|.471
|.387
|SLG
|.582
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|22/17
|K/BB
|11/12
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|16 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (37.5%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (25.0%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.70 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (69 total, 1.4 per game).
- Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.68 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed an 8.68 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing batters.
