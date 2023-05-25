Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is batting .245 with a double, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Sheets has had a hit in 21 of 37 games this season (56.8%), including multiple hits four times (10.8%).
- Looking at the 37 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (16.2%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Sheets has driven home a run in nine games this year (24.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 13 games this year (35.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|.276
|AVG
|.267
|.333
|OBP
|.353
|.379
|SLG
|.489
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|5
|6/3
|K/BB
|8/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.1%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (16.7%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (16.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.3 per game).
- Faedo makes the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.60, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .203 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.