On Thursday, Dansby Swanson (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson is batting .265 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 29 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 69th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 96th in slugging.
  • Swanson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .222 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
  • Swanson has had a hit in 27 of 47 games this year (57.4%), including multiple hits 14 times (29.8%).
  • Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (8.5%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Swanson has picked up an RBI in 29.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 19 times this year (40.4%), including six games with multiple runs (12.8%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 15
.301 AVG .271
.383 OBP .403
.446 SLG .390
8 XBH 5
2 HR 1
12 RBI 3
21/11 K/BB 17/13
1 SB 2
Home Away
23 GP 24
15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mets allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (69 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Mets will send Carrasco (0-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.68 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 8.68, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
