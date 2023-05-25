Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Dansby Swanson (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is batting .265 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 29 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 69th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 96th in slugging.
- Swanson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .222 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Swanson has had a hit in 27 of 47 games this year (57.4%), including multiple hits 14 times (29.8%).
- Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (8.5%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson has picked up an RBI in 29.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this year (40.4%), including six games with multiple runs (12.8%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.301
|AVG
|.271
|.383
|OBP
|.403
|.446
|SLG
|.390
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|3
|21/11
|K/BB
|17/13
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (69 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets will send Carrasco (0-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.68 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 8.68, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
