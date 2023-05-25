On Thursday, Dansby Swanson (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Wrigley Field

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is batting .265 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 29 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 69th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 96th in slugging.

Swanson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .222 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Swanson has had a hit in 27 of 47 games this year (57.4%), including multiple hits 14 times (29.8%).

Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (8.5%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson has picked up an RBI in 29.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 19 times this year (40.4%), including six games with multiple runs (12.8%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .301 AVG .271 .383 OBP .403 .446 SLG .390 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 12 RBI 3 21/11 K/BB 17/13 1 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 24 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

