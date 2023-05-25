Bookmakers have set player props for Nico Hoerner, Pete Alonso and others when the Chicago Cubs host the New York Mets at Wrigley Field on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Mets Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 51 hits with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs, 11 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .295/.342/.405 so far this year.

Hoerner hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 24 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 19 3-for-6 0 0 4 5 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 29 walks and 20 RBI (49 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .265/.367/.405 slash line so far this season.

Swanson brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Phillies May. 21 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Phillies May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 43 hits with three doubles, 18 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 43 runs.

He has a .231/.325/.538 slash line so far this season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Cubs May. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Guardians May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 19 1-for-5 1 1 4 4

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 44 hits with 15 doubles, seven home runs, 17 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .227/.304/.412 so far this season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 21 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Guardians May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 19 3-for-6 2 0 1 4 0

