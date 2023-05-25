Cubs vs. Mets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Kyle Hendricks is starting for the Chicago Cubs on Thursday against Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Mets (-110).
Cubs vs. Mets Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- The Cubs have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- The Cubs covered in its most recent game with a spread.
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs are 12-11 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 52.2% of those games).
- Chicago has a 13-12 record (winning 52% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 52.4%.
- Chicago has combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times this season for a 25-22-1 record against the over/under.
- The Cubs have had a spread set for just one game this season, and they covered.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|13-11
|9-15
|9-14
|13-12
|13-21
|9-5
