Thursday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (22-26) versus the New York Mets (25-25) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on May 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks to the mound, while Carlos Carrasco (0-2) will take the ball for the Mets.

Cubs vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cubs vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs covered in its most recent game with a spread.

The Cubs have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 12 (52.2%) of those contests.

This season Chicago has won 12 of its 23 games, or 52.2%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored 231 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cubs have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Schedule