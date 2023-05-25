Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (batting .325 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, seven home runs, three walks and 10 RBI), battle starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has three doubles, nine home runs and three walks while batting .358.
- Morel is batting .333 with four homers during his last outings and is on a 13-game hitting streak.
- Morel has gotten a hit in all 13 games this year, with more than one hit five times (38.5%).
- He has homered in nine games this season (69.2%), homering in 16.1% of his plate appearances.
- Morel has had an RBI in 10 games this season (76.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (30.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 games this year (92.3%), including four multi-run games (30.8%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|9
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (100.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (100.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (77.8%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (77.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.70 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (69 total, 1.4 per game).
- Carrasco makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.68 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 8.68, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
