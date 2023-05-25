On Thursday, Andrew Vaughn (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .237 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.

Vaughn has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (10.2%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this year (38.8%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (18.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 of 49 games (36.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 21 .283 AVG .220 .386 OBP .301 .500 SLG .378 7 XBH 10 3 HR 1 12 RBI 16 11/8 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 25 16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings