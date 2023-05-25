Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Andrew Vaughn (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .237 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.
- Vaughn has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (10.2%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this year (38.8%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (18.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 49 games (36.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.220
|.386
|OBP
|.301
|.500
|SLG
|.378
|7
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|16
|11/8
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|16 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (72.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Tigers will send Faedo (0-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.60 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .203 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.