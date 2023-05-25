Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on May 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .330 this season while batting .272 with 15 walks and 24 runs scored.
  • In 80.4% of his 46 games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 46 games this season.
  • In 10 games this season (21.7%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 43.5% of his games this year (20 of 46), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 21
.265 AVG .250
.333 OBP .300
.327 SLG .298
3 XBH 4
0 HR 0
4 RBI 5
11/4 K/BB 12/6
2 SB 2
Home Away
21 GP 25
18 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (76.0%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%)
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Faedo gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .203 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.