Yasmani Grandal -- 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal is hitting .279 with nine doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
  • Grandal has picked up a hit in 23 of 41 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • He has gone deep in four games this season (9.8%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • Grandal has had an RBI in nine games this season (22.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.8%).
  • In 26.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
.217 AVG .284
.294 OBP .368
.370 SLG .433
5 XBH 6
1 HR 2
4 RBI 7
11/4 K/BB 16/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 23
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
  • The Guardians give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
  • Quantrill makes the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the New York Mets, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.314 WHIP ranks 46th, and 5.1 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
