How to Watch the White Sox vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 24
The Chicago White Sox will look to Luis Robert for continued offensive production when they square off against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.
White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 52 home runs.
- Chicago ranks 20th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox rank 19th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 207 (4.1 per game).
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.399 WHIP this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send Michael Kopech (2-4) to the mound for his 10th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed one hit in eight scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals.
- He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.
- Kopech has made seven starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/19/2023
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Zack Greinke
|5/20/2023
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Jordan Lyles
|5/21/2023
|Royals
|W 5-2
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Carlos Hernandez
|5/22/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-0
|Away
|Jimmy Lambert
|Hunter Gaddis
|5/23/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Logan Allen
|5/24/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Cal Quantrill
|5/25/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Alex Faedo
|5/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Joey Wentz
|5/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jimmy Lambert
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/29/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Jaime Barria
