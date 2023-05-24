Wednesday's game features the Cleveland Guardians (21-27) and the Chicago White Sox (20-30) facing off at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 24.

The Guardians will give the ball to Cal Quantrill (2-2, 4.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Michael Kopech (2-4, 4.83 ERA).

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 1-8-1 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 matchups.

The White Sox have won in eight, or 26.7%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win three times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (207 total, 4.1 per game).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule