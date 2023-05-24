Seiya Suzuki -- with a slugging percentage of .833 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Mets.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .283 with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 40th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Suzuki has recorded a hit in 26 of 34 games this year (76.5%), including eight multi-hit games (23.5%).

He has gone deep in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has had at least one RBI in 41.2% of his games this year (14 of 34), with more than one RBI three times (8.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (41.2%), including one multi-run game.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .227 AVG .298 .320 OBP .377 .295 SLG .426 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 6 RBI 4 8/5 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 21 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (81.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

