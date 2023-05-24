Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Seiya Suzuki -- with a slugging percentage of .833 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Mets.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .283 with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 40th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- Suzuki has recorded a hit in 26 of 34 games this year (76.5%), including eight multi-hit games (23.5%).
- He has gone deep in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has had at least one RBI in 41.2% of his games this year (14 of 34), with more than one RBI three times (8.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (41.2%), including one multi-run game.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.227
|AVG
|.298
|.320
|OBP
|.377
|.295
|SLG
|.426
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|8/5
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|21
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (81.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (38.1%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Mets will send Senga (4-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .224 against him.
