The Chicago White Sox and Romy Gonzalez, who went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI last time in action, battle Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Romy Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is hitting .191 with a double, two triples and a walk.
  • In seven of 19 games this season, Gonzalez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 19 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Gonzalez has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
.143 AVG .136
.143 OBP .136
.286 SLG .136
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
5/0 K/BB 9/0
0 SB 1
Home Away
9 GP 10
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 50 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Quantrill (2-2 with a 4.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.06), 46th in WHIP (1.314), and 70th in K/9 (5.1) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.