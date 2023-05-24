The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom (.323 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Mets.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (31) this season while batting .220 with 19 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 143rd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

In 50.0% of his 42 games this season, Wisdom has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 10 games this season (23.8%), homering in 7.5% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this year (28.6%), Wisdom has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (47.6%), including five multi-run games (11.9%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .161 AVG .310 .299 OBP .375 .446 SLG .759 6 XBH 11 5 HR 7 8 RBI 15 25/11 K/BB 20/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 23 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

