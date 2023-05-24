The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, battle Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following a five-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is hitting .257 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and seven walks.

Burger has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 32 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (31.3%), leaving the park in 9% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.5% of his games this season, Burger has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 13 of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .275 AVG .148 .348 OBP .258 .800 SLG .333 9 XBH 3 6 HR 1 12 RBI 2 10/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 12 14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

