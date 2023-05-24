Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, battle Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following a five-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is hitting .257 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and seven walks.
- Burger has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 32 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (31.3%), leaving the park in 9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.5% of his games this season, Burger has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 13 of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.275
|AVG
|.148
|.348
|OBP
|.258
|.800
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|3
|6
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|2
|10/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|12
|14 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (25.0%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (8.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Guardians give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Quantrill (2-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.06 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.06), 46th in WHIP (1.314), and 70th in K/9 (5.1) among qualifying pitchers.
