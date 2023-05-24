Ian Happ -- .222 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ has 47 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .407.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 40th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.
  • Happ has had a hit in 30 of 46 games this season (65.2%), including multiple hits 13 times (28.3%).
  • He has homered in 8.7% of his games this year, and 2% of his plate appearances.
  • In 26.1% of his games this season, Happ has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 30.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 15
.253 AVG .364
.391 OBP .471
.387 SLG .582
6 XBH 8
2 HR 2
9 RBI 9
22/17 K/BB 11/12
2 SB 2
Home Away
22 GP 24
15 (68.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 4.70 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mets give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (68 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Senga (4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.77, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .224 batting average against him.
