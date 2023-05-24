Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Guardians Player Props
|White Sox vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has a double, six home runs and 11 walks while batting .250.
- In 58.3% of his games this season (21 of 36), Sheets has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (11.1%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (16.7%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Sheets has an RBI in nine of 36 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 12 of 36 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|.276
|AVG
|.267
|.333
|OBP
|.353
|.379
|SLG
|.489
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|5
|6/3
|K/BB
|8/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (52.9%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (17.6%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Quantrill (2-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.06 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.314 WHIP ranks 46th, and 5.1 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.