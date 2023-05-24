Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Mets.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson is hitting .265 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 29 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 70th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.
  • Swanson has picked up a hit in 56.5% of his 46 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.4% of them.
  • In four games this year, he has hit a home run (8.7%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • Swanson has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (28.3%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (10.9%).
  • He has scored in 18 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 15
.301 AVG .271
.383 OBP .403
.446 SLG .390
8 XBH 5
2 HR 1
12 RBI 3
21/11 K/BB 17/13
1 SB 2
Home Away
22 GP 24
14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.70 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (68 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Senga (4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
