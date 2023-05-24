Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (21-26) will host Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (25-24) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, May 24, with a start time of 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mets, who are listed at -105. New York is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The over/under is 7 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman - CHC (3-4, 3.05 ERA) vs Kodai Senga - NYM (4-2, 3.77 ERA)

Cubs vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 11, or 50%, of the 22 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cubs have an 11-11 record (winning 50% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Over the last 10 games, the Cubs were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only one time, a game they won.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over nine times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mets have won in four, or 36.4%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Mets have been victorious one time in six chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Mets have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 3rd

