How to Watch the Cubs vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets head into a matchup with Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Mets Player Props
|Cubs vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Mets Prediction
|Cubs vs Mets Odds
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are 10th in baseball with 61 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Chicago ranks eighth in MLB, slugging .430.
- The Cubs' .262 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.
- Chicago ranks 12th in runs scored with 227 (4.8 per game).
- The Cubs are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .339.
- The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 20 mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- Chicago has a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.231).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Marcus Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.05 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Stroman has eight quality starts under his belt this season.
- Stroman heads into this matchup with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Astros
|L 7-6
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|J.P. France
|5/19/2023
|Phillies
|W 10-1
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Ranger Suárez
|5/20/2023
|Phillies
|L 12-3
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Aaron Nola
|5/21/2023
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Taijuan Walker
|5/23/2023
|Mets
|W 7-2
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Tylor Megill
|5/24/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Kodai Senga
|5/25/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Carrasco
|5/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Hunter Greene
|5/27/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Brandon Williamson
|5/28/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/29/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Shane McClanahan
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.