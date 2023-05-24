Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .236 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.
- In 68.8% of his 48 games this season, Vaughn has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (10.4%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 39.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 17 games this season (35.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.220
|.386
|OBP
|.301
|.500
|SLG
|.378
|7
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|16
|11/8
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|16 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (29.2%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.83 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 50 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians will send Quantrill (2-2) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.314 WHIP ranks 46th, and 5.1 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
