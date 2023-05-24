The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Progressive Field

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .236 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.

In 68.8% of his 48 games this season, Vaughn has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (10.4%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 39.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 17 games this season (35.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 21 .283 AVG .220 .386 OBP .301 .500 SLG .378 7 XBH 10 3 HR 1 12 RBI 16 11/8 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 24 16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (29.2%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings