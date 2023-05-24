Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Andrew Benintendi (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has 49 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .337.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 138th in the league in slugging.
- Benintendi will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 in his last games.
- Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his 45 games this year.
- In 10 games this season (22.2%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this season (44.4%), including three games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|21
|.265
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.300
|.327
|SLG
|.298
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|5
|11/4
|K/BB
|12/6
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|18 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 50 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Quantrill makes the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.314 WHIP ranks 46th, and 5.1 K/9 ranks 70th.
