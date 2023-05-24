On Wednesday, Andrew Benintendi (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi has 49 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .337.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 138th in the league in slugging.
  • Benintendi will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 in his last games.
  • Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 45 games this year.
  • In 10 games this season (22.2%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 20 times this season (44.4%), including three games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 21
.265 AVG .250
.333 OBP .300
.327 SLG .298
3 XBH 4
0 HR 0
4 RBI 5
11/4 K/BB 12/6
2 SB 2
Home Away
21 GP 24
18 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%)
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 50 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Quantrill makes the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Friday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.314 WHIP ranks 46th, and 5.1 K/9 ranks 70th.
