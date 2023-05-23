The Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jose Ramirez, Luis Robert and others in this matchup.

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Robert Stats

Robert has 13 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 29 RBI (48 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashed .268/.325/.559 so far this season.

Robert has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 21 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 42 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 31 RBI.

He has a .236/.322/.404 slash line on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 19 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 45 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 24 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.358/.467 on the year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets May. 21 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Mets May. 19 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 14 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run, 26 walks and 14 RBI (48 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.351/.352 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Mets May. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

