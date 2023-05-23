When the Cleveland Guardians (21-26) and Chicago White Sox (19-30) square of at Progressive Field on Tuesday, May 23, Logan Allen will get the call for the Guardians, while the White Sox will send Dylan Cease to the hill. The game will begin at 6:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+110). The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (1-1, 3.04 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (2-3, 4.78 ERA)

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 13 (50%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Guardians have an 8-10 record (winning 44.4% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 2-2 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in seven, or 24.1%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win four times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 1-8-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+115) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Luis Robert 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 3rd

