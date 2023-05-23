How to Watch the White Sox vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will try to find success Dylan Cease when he takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.
White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 51 home runs.
- Chicago ranks 20th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox's .241 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- Chicago ranks 20th in the majors with 203 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- The White Sox rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.
- Chicago has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.97) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.405 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cease (2-3) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Cease will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/18/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-1
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Logan Allen
|5/19/2023
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Zack Greinke
|5/20/2023
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Jordan Lyles
|5/21/2023
|Royals
|W 5-2
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Carlos Hernandez
|5/22/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-0
|Away
|Jimmy Lambert
|Hunter Gaddis
|5/23/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Logan Allen
|5/24/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Cal Quantrill
|5/25/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Alex Faedo
|5/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Joey Wentz
|5/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jimmy Lambert
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Eduardo Rodríguez
