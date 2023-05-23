Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will try to find success Dylan Cease when he takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 51 home runs.

Chicago ranks 20th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .241 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

Chicago ranks 20th in the majors with 203 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The White Sox rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.

Chicago has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.97) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.405 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Cease (2-3) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Cease will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/18/2023 Guardians L 3-1 Home Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/19/2023 Royals W 2-0 Home Michael Kopech Zack Greinke 5/20/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/21/2023 Royals W 5-2 Home Lance Lynn Carlos Hernandez 5/22/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Away Jimmy Lambert Hunter Gaddis 5/23/2023 Guardians - Away Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/24/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Kopech Cal Quantrill 5/25/2023 Tigers - Away Lucas Giolito Alex Faedo 5/26/2023 Tigers - Away Lance Lynn Joey Wentz 5/27/2023 Tigers - Away Jimmy Lambert Michael Lorenzen 5/28/2023 Tigers - Away Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.