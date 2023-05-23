Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take the field against Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

The White Sox are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Guardians (-135). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -135 +110 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total just once.

The previous 10 White Sox games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers. Chicago's last five contests have finished below the point total, and the average over/under in that span was 8.6.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been victorious in seven, or 24.1%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has entered 21 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 4-17 in those contests.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 22 of its 49 games with a total.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-13 7-17 8-15 11-15 17-23 2-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.