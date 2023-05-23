Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Logan Allen) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has five doubles and seven walks while batting .246.
- In 60.0% of his 30 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 30 games this season.
- Anderson has driven in a run in five games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 30.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.298
|.250
|OBP
|.344
|.182
|SLG
|.386
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|6/2
|K/BB
|12/4
|0
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (49 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Allen (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.04, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
