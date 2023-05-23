The Dallas Stars take their home ice at American Airlines Center to square off with the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Tuesday, May 23, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 2-0. The Stars have -145 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (+120).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have combined to score more than 5.5 goals in 50 of 97 games this season.

The Stars have won 72.4% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (21-8).

The Golden Knights have been the underdog 17 times this season, and upset their opponent in 12, or 70.6%, of those games.

Dallas is 18-6 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Vegas is 6-3 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+150) 3.5 (+110) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (+130) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (-208) 2.5 (-182)

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+140) 1.5 (-200) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (+115) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-200)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-2-3 0-0 7-3-0 5.6 3.5 3.3

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 4-5-1 6.4 3.7 2.7

