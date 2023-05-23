The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki is hitting .285 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 75.8% of his games this year (25 of 33), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (24.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Suzuki has had at least one RBI in 39.4% of his games this year (13 of 33), with two or more RBI three times (9.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (39.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
.227 AVG .298
.320 OBP .377
.295 SLG .426
3 XBH 3
0 HR 1
6 RBI 4
8/5 K/BB 15/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 21
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (81.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Mets have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Senga makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.77, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .224 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.