Seby Zavala -- batting .172 with a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on May 23 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Royals.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is hitting .164 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

This year, Zavala has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 23 games (43.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Zavala has driven in a run in five games this season (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 .167 AVG .152 .211 OBP .200 .167 SLG .364 0 XBH 3 0 HR 2 0 RBI 4 7/1 K/BB 12/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 11 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

