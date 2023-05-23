Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom (.393 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (31) this season while batting .226 with 19 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 138th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- In 21 of 41 games this season (51.2%) Wisdom has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (19.5%).
- Looking at the 41 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (24.4%), and in 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (29.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (17.1%).
- He has scored at least once 20 times this year (48.8%), including five games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.161
|AVG
|.310
|.299
|OBP
|.375
|.446
|SLG
|.759
|6
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|8
|RBI
|15
|25/11
|K/BB
|20/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|23
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (26.1%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Mets have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.68).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
