Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Mets Player Props
|Cubs vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Mets Prediction
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .396, fueled by 11 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 108th in slugging.
- In 29 of 38 games this year (76.3%) Hoerner has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (36.8%).
- He has gone deep in two of 38 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Hoerner has had an RBI in 12 games this season (31.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 44.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (13.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.322
|AVG
|.277
|.352
|OBP
|.342
|.448
|SLG
|.323
|6
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|4
|6/3
|K/BB
|11/6
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|16 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Mets have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets will send Senga (4-2) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.77, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .224 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.