Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .396, fueled by 11 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying batters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 108th in slugging.
  • In 29 of 38 games this year (76.3%) Hoerner has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (36.8%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 38 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Hoerner has had an RBI in 12 games this season (31.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 44.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (13.2%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 15
.322 AVG .277
.352 OBP .342
.448 SLG .323
6 XBH 3
2 HR 0
15 RBI 4
6/3 K/BB 11/6
6 SB 5
20 GP 18
16 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%)
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Mets have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Mets will send Senga (4-2) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.77, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .224 batting average against him.
