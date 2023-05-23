Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.311 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Phillies.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 29 walks while hitting .267.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 66th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 96th in slugging.
- In 55.6% of his games this season (25 of 45), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (31.1%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.9%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this season (26.7%), Swanson has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 40.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (13.3%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.301
|AVG
|.271
|.383
|OBP
|.403
|.446
|SLG
|.390
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|3
|21/11
|K/BB
|17/13
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Mets have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.68).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
