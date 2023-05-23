The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.311 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Phillies.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 29 walks while hitting .267.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 66th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 96th in slugging.
  • In 55.6% of his games this season (25 of 45), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (31.1%) he recorded at least two.
  • Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.9%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 12 games this season (26.7%), Swanson has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 40.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 15
.301 AVG .271
.383 OBP .403
.446 SLG .390
8 XBH 5
2 HR 1
12 RBI 3
21/11 K/BB 17/13
1 SB 2
Home Away
21 GP 24
13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Mets have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.68).
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Senga makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
