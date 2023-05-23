How to Watch the Cubs vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 10th-best in baseball with 58 total home runs.
- Chicago is eighth in MLB with a .427 slugging percentage.
- The Cubs are sixth in MLB with a .262 batting average.
- Chicago is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.8 runs per game (220 total).
- The Cubs' .338 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.
- The Cubs strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 19 average in the majors.
- Chicago's pitching staff is 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago's 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.239).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs are sending Drew Smyly (4-1) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.86 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Smyly is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Smyly will look to build upon a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Astros
|L 7-3
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Cristian Javier
|5/17/2023
|Astros
|L 7-6
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|J.P. France
|5/19/2023
|Phillies
|W 10-1
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Ranger Suárez
|5/20/2023
|Phillies
|L 12-3
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Aaron Nola
|5/21/2023
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Taijuan Walker
|5/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Tylor Megill
|5/24/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Tylor Megill
|5/25/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Carrasco
|5/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Hunter Greene
|5/27/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Brandon Williamson
|5/28/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Graham Ashcraft
