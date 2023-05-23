Cubs vs. Mets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Cubs and New York Mets will play on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Nico Hoerner and Pete Alonso among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Bookmakers list the Cubs as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mets -110 moneyline odds to win.
Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cubs vs. Mets Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Cubs as the favorite once.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have been favored on the moneyline 21 total times this season. They've finished 10-11 in those games.
- Chicago has gone 11-12 (winning 47.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 52.4%.
- Chicago has played in 46 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-21-1).
- The Cubs have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-11
|9-15
|9-14
|11-12
|11-21
|9-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.