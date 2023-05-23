The Chicago Cubs and New York Mets will play on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Nico Hoerner and Pete Alonso among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mets -110 moneyline odds to win.

Cubs vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Cubs as the favorite once.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been favored on the moneyline 21 total times this season. They've finished 10-11 in those games.

Chicago has gone 11-12 (winning 47.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

Chicago has played in 46 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-21-1).

The Cubs have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-11 9-15 9-14 11-12 11-21 9-5

