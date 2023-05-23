Tuesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (20-26) and New York Mets (25-23) going head to head at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET on May 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Drew Smyly (4-1) to the mound, while Kodai Senga (4-2) will answer the bell for the Mets.

Cubs vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

MARQ

Cubs vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 4, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 9-1-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have been favorites in 21 games this season and won 10 (47.6%) of those contests.

Chicago has a record of 11-12, a 47.8% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago ranks 11th in the majors with 220 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).

Cubs Schedule