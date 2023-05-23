Cubs vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Tuesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (20-26) and New York Mets (25-23) going head to head at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET on May 23.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Drew Smyly (4-1) to the mound, while Kodai Senga (4-2) will answer the bell for the Mets.
Cubs vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Cubs vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cubs 4, Mets 3.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 9-1-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- The Cubs have been favorites in 21 games this season and won 10 (47.6%) of those contests.
- Chicago has a record of 11-12, a 47.8% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago ranks 11th in the majors with 220 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 16
|@ Astros
|L 7-3
|Justin Steele vs Cristian Javier
|May 17
|@ Astros
|L 7-6
|Drew Smyly vs J.P. France
|May 19
|@ Phillies
|W 10-1
|Marcus Stroman vs Ranger Suárez
|May 20
|@ Phillies
|L 12-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Aaron Nola
|May 21
|@ Phillies
|L 2-1
|Justin Steele vs Taijuan Walker
|May 23
|Mets
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Kodai Senga
|May 24
|Mets
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Tylor Megill
|May 25
|Mets
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Carlos Carrasco
|May 26
|Reds
|-
|Justin Steele vs Hunter Greene
|May 27
|Reds
|-
|Justin Steele vs Brandon Williamson
|May 28
|Reds
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Graham Ashcraft
