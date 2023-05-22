Sportsbooks have listed player props for Luis Robert and others when the Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Robert Stats

Robert has 47 hits with 13 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .269/.326/.566 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 21 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Guardians May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has recorded 41 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 31 runs.

He's slashing .234/.322/.406 so far this year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 19 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Guardians May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 3

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.