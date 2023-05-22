The Cleveland Guardians (20-26) and the Chicago White Sox (19-29) will go head to head in the series opener on Monday, May 22 at Progressive Field, with Hunter Gaddis getting the nod for the Guardians and Jimmy Lambert taking the mound for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+100). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Gaddis - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lambert - CHW (2-1, 6.23 ERA)

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 12 (48%) of those contests.

The Guardians have gone 11-13 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (45.8% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 1-2 record from the three games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (25%) in those games.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 5-19 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 1-8-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gavin Sheets 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+175) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

