In Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers will be eyeing a win against Denver Nuggets.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Nuggets matchup.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Lakers average 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while allowing 116.6 per contest (20th in the NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential overall.

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (posting 115.8 points per game, 12th in league, and giving up 112.5 per contest, eighth in NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential.

These two teams rack up a combined 233 points per game, nine more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams put up 229.1 points per game combined, 5.1 more points than this contest's total.

Los Angeles is 40-39-3 ATS this season.

Denver has covered 44 times in 82 matchups with a spread this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Anthony Davis 26.5 -105 25.9 LeBron James 24.5 -125 28.9 Austin Reaves 17.5 -110 13.0 Rui Hachimura 13.5 -110 11.2 D'Angelo Russell 10.5 -120 17.8

Lakers and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Lakers +2800 +1200 Nuggets -215 -2500

