The Chicago White Sox (18-29) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Kansas City Royals (14-33) on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

The White Sox will give the nod to Lance Lynn (2-5) versus the Royals and Carlos Hernandez (0-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

White Sox vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lynn - CHW (2-5, 6.66 ERA) vs Hernandez - KC (0-1, 4.09 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The White Sox's Lynn (2-5) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in seven innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old has pitched to a 6.66 ERA this season with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across nine games.

He has earned a quality start two times in nine starts this season.

Lynn has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Lance Lynn vs. Royals

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with 183 runs scored this season. They have a .230 batting average this campaign with 45 home runs (22nd in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Royals in one game, and they have gone 9-for-24 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over five innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Hernandez

Hernandez (0-1) makes the start for the Royals, his second of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw two scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Over his 19 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .238 against him. He has a 4.09 ERA and averages 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Carlos Hernandez vs. White Sox

He meets a White Sox offense that ranks 19th in the league with 198 total runs scored while batting .242 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .393 slugging percentage (18th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 50 home runs (17th in the league).

Hernandez has a 0 ERA and a 0 WHIP against the White Sox this season in one inning pitched, allowing a .000 batting average over one appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.