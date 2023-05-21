Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (18-29), who are going for a series sweep, will host the Kansas City Royals (14-33) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, May 21. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the White Sox as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +150 moneyline odds. The game's over/under has been listed at 9.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - CHW (2-5, 6.66 ERA) vs Carlos Hernandez - KC (0-1, 4.09 ERA)

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won 10, or 58.8%, of those games.

The White Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox have a 4-2 record across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total two times.

The Royals have won in 13, or 30.2%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have been victorious four times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

