Sunday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (18-29) and the Kansas City Royals (14-33) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the White Sox taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on May 21.

The White Sox will give the nod to Lance Lynn (2-5, 6.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Carlos Hernandez (0-1, 4.09 ERA).

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 7, Royals 6.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The White Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the White Sox have won 10 out of the 17 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.

Chicago has played as favorites of -175 or more once this season and won that game.

The White Sox have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago ranks 19th in the majors with 198 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox's 5.06 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

White Sox Schedule