White Sox vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 21
Sunday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (18-29) and the Kansas City Royals (14-33) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the White Sox taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on May 21.
The White Sox will give the nod to Lance Lynn (2-5, 6.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Carlos Hernandez (0-1, 4.09 ERA).
White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is White Sox 7, Royals 6.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
- The White Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the White Sox have won 10 out of the 17 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.
- Chicago has played as favorites of -175 or more once this season and won that game.
- The White Sox have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago ranks 19th in the majors with 198 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox's 5.06 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 16
|Guardians
|W 8-3
|Lance Lynn vs Shane Bieber
|May 17
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Mike Clevinger vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 18
|Guardians
|L 3-1
|Dylan Cease vs Logan Allen
|May 19
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Michael Kopech vs Zack Greinke
|May 20
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Lucas Giolito vs Jordan Lyles
|May 21
|Royals
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Carlos Hernandez
|May 22
|@ Guardians
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 23
|@ Guardians
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Logan Allen
|May 24
|@ Guardians
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Cal Quantrill
|May 25
|@ Tigers
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Alex Faedo
|May 26
|@ Tigers
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Joey Wentz
