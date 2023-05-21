Christopher Morel carries a three-game homer streak into the Chicago Cubs' (20-25) game versus the Philadelphia Phillies (21-24) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies will give the ball to Taijuan Walker (3-2, 6.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Justin Steele (6-1, 2.44 ERA).

Cubs vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Walker - PHI (3-2, 6.53 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (6-1, 2.44 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele (6-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season.

The lefty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.44, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .214 against him.

Steele has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Steele is aiming for his 10th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per start.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taijuan Walker

Walker (3-2) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed two-thirds of an inning while giving up four earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.53 and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .267 in nine games this season.

He has four quality starts in nine chances this season.

In nine starts this season, Walker has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 4.6 innings per appearance.

