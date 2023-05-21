Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Phillies on May 21, 2023
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Nico Hoerner and Alec Bohm are among the players with prop bets available when the Chicago Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies square off at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday (starting at 1:35 PM ET).
Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has collected 49 hits with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 23 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .304/.347/.404 so far this season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|May. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 19
|3-for-6
|0
|0
|4
|5
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 7
|1-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 6
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 28 walks and 18 RBI (46 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .264/.366/.408 on the season.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 17
|1-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Astros
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 15
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Alec Bohm Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Bohm Stats
- Bohm has 44 hits with eight doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .263/.324/.401 so far this season.
Bohm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 20
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 15
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
Nicholas Castellanos Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Castellanos Stats
- Nicholas Castellanos has 52 hits with 14 doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .299/.346/.466 on the season.
Castellanos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Giants
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
