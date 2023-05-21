Cubs vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game features the Philadelphia Phillies (21-24) and the Chicago Cubs (20-25) matching up at Citizens Bank Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on May 21.
The Phillies will call on Taijuan Walker (3-2) versus the Cubs and Justin Steele (6-1).
Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Cubs vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Phillies 6, Cubs 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
- Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in each of its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.
- The Cubs have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (40.9%) in those contests.
- This year, Chicago has won eight of 18 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (219 total runs).
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.12) in the majors this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 15
|@ Astros
|L 6-4
|Jameson Taillon vs Framber Valdez
|May 16
|@ Astros
|L 7-3
|Justin Steele vs Cristian Javier
|May 17
|@ Astros
|L 7-6
|Drew Smyly vs J.P. France
|May 19
|@ Phillies
|W 10-1
|Marcus Stroman vs Ranger Suárez
|May 20
|@ Phillies
|L 12-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Aaron Nola
|May 21
|@ Phillies
|-
|Justin Steele vs Taijuan Walker
|May 23
|Mets
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Kodai Senga
|May 24
|Mets
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Tylor Megill
|May 25
|Mets
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Carlos Carrasco
|May 26
|Reds
|-
|Justin Steele vs Hunter Greene
|May 27
|Reds
|-
|Justin Steele vs Brandon Williamson
