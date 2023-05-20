The Kansas City Royals (14-32) visit the Chicago White Sox (17-29) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Lucas Giolito (2-3) for the White Sox and Jordan Lyles (0-7) for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

White Sox vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CHW (2-3, 3.86 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-7, 6.97 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

The White Sox will hand the ball to Giolito (2-3) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across nine games.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Giolito has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Lucas Giolito vs. Royals

The Royals rank 24th in MLB with 182 runs scored this season. They have a .230 batting average this campaign with 44 home runs (22nd in the league).

The Royals have gone 5-for-23 with a triple, a home run and two RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles (0-7 with a 6.97 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 10th of the season.

His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up four hits.

In nine games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.97, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.

Lyles is looking to collect his second quality start of the year.

Lyles has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this year entering this game.

The 32-year-old ranks 73rd in ERA (6.97), 45th in WHIP (1.316), and 65th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Jordan Lyles vs. White Sox

He will take the mound against a White Sox offense that ranks 13th in the league with 384 total hits (on a .243 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .394 (18th in the league) with 50 total home runs (16th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the White Sox this season, Lyles has thrown nine innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out six.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.