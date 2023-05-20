The Philadelphia Phillies (20-24) carry a five-game losing run into a home contest versus the Chicago Cubs (20-24), at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Aaron Nola (3-3) for the Phillies and Jameson Taillon (0-2) for the Cubs.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Cubs vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (3-3, 4.53 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (0-2, 6.29 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

The Cubs will send Taillon (0-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.29 ERA and 26 strikeouts over 24 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.29, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opposing batters have a .297 batting average against him.

Taillon has yet to record a quality start so far this year.

Taillon heads into this game with two outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

Nola (3-3) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, a 3.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.114 in nine games this season.

He has earned a quality start five times in nine starts this season.

Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

The 29-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.53), 25th in WHIP (1.114), and 56th in K/9 (7.0) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.