Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies will meet Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 55 home runs.

Fueled by 136 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks eighth in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs' .267 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Chicago has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 216.

The Cubs have an OBP of .342 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Cubs rank 19th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Chicago has the 11th-ranked ERA (3.98) in the majors this season.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.215 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs' Jameson Taillon (0-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

None of Taillon's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In six starts this season, Taillon has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 4.0 innings per appearance.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Twins L 16-3 Away Marcus Stroman Louie Varland 5/15/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Jameson Taillon Framber Valdez 5/16/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Justin Steele Cristian Javier 5/17/2023 Astros L 7-6 Away Drew Smyly J.P. France 5/19/2023 Phillies W 10-1 Away Marcus Stroman Ranger Suárez 5/20/2023 Phillies - Away Jameson Taillon Aaron Nola 5/21/2023 Phillies - Away Justin Steele Bailey Falter 5/23/2023 Mets - Home Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 5/24/2023 Mets - Home Marcus Stroman Tylor Megill 5/25/2023 Mets - Home Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 5/26/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Hunter Greene

